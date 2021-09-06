









Maman, Sophie and Queen Victoria. The autumn winter collection of one of the emerging brands of Italian jewelry, in fact, is inspired by the style of England in the second half of the nineteenth century. Pendants with an inlaid opening heart, which can contain a confidential or secret message, chiseled metal. The new collection, which has chosen to debut at VicenzaOro September, follows the success of the collection inspired by the theme of the Phoenix and, more generally, by the world of nature and animals, as in the case of the protection of the tiger, a protected species.



The Yanez Collection of the brand founded in 2008 by Elisabetta Carletti, who left her career as a lawyer for jewelry, not only wants to represent a gritty animal with elegant movements, but also tells about the Save The Tiger project aimed at protecting an animal at risk of extinction. Maman et Sophie has also grown thanks to the 18-karat gold Avrvm, both very popular with the public, and to a corporate reorganization that allowed it to cope with the increased volumes distributed in 250 jewelers. And this growth gave the input to develop a line of jewelry dedicated to the Victorian style.