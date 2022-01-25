









In Italy, the spring of events dedicated to jewelry has already begun. After the postponement of Vicenzaoro to March (an event that was scheduled for the end of January) due to the pandemic, the improvement in health conditions led to a general redefinition of the dates by Ieg, the organizing company. Vicenzaoro January, therefore, has been moved to March 17-21, 2022, together with T. Gold (fair dedicated to machinery for jewelery). Thanks to vaccinations, safety measures and descent of the pandemic peak in all countries, from mid-March Vicenza will be able to reopen the pavilions in complete safety according to the health safety management protocols (#Safebusiness by Ieg and Gbac Star) by now successfully applied and tested in the editions of September 2020 and 2021 as well as in all the events that took place on the various exhibition plants affected by Ieg.



On the other hand, VO Vintage, an event open to the public of collectors and fans of vintage watches and jewels, has slipped to September. In its place, a new project dedicated to the presentation of the most important innovations in the contemporary watchmaking sector is planned. Vo Vintage, which was on the agenda with Vicenzaoro January, does not seem to work on the new March dates.

Italian Exhibition Group has already begun the discussion on operational details with exhibitors, and is defining, together with the tourism promotion agency of Vicenza (Vicenzaè) and the hoteliers of the whole province, an agreement that guarantees the possibility of moving bookings already made for January to the new March dates without any penalty for Vicenzaoro exhibitors and visitors. This is not a secondary aspect from an economic point of view.



Therefore, in March, Vicenzaoro, the largest European event dedicated to the gold and jewelery sector, returns, simultaneously with T. Gold, the international exhibition of the most innovative machinery and technologies applied to goldsmithing and precious items organized in partnership with Afemo. The event, a real flagship of the events on Ieg technology, will show the hardware of the sector, with the innovations that affect the production process. In agreement with Ieg, the Municipality of Vicenza has also decided to reposition Vioff, the Fuori Fiera di Vicenzaoro, in the new dates of the event between business, culture, music and pleasure of Italian flavors.In the coming months, in addition to Vicenzaoro, TGold and VO Vintage, Ieg’s jewelery agenda includes further important events for the entire world jewelery community.In February (22-24) the brand new event in the United Arab Emirates will be staged Jewelery, Gem and Technology Dubai organized with Informa Markets and the first international B2B show to reopen in 2022 and in May (7-10) the Arezzo district will return to shine with the Oroarezzo event dedicated to Art of Manufacturing, where the best of Made in Italy goldsmith production meets the top buyers of the most important markets in the world, from Asia to North America.