Vicenzaoro September kicks off (from Thursday the 5th to Tuesday the 9th). According to organizers, Fiera Vicenza will feature 1,200 exhibiting brands from 30 countries, over 600 buyers from 62 nations, and more than 30 hours of events on the gold market. Italian Exhibition Group’s event for contemporary jewelry, goldsmithing, and watches is sold out, with 40% of exhibitors from abroad, primarily from Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, and Germany. With the help of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the number of buyers hosted is growing, particularly from the USA, the United Arab Emirates, and China. Furthermore, Fiera Vicenza is expected to have completed its ongoing renovation by next year, with the new 22,000-square-meter building under construction and the perimeter walls completed and visible from the outside.



VO Vintage Marketplace is also open to the public until Monday, September 8th. Admission is free, with registration required at vovintage.com, for vintage watch and jewelry enthusiasts. It features over 40 specialized exhibitors and a series of meetings with leading industry experts.



Vicenzaoro was preceded by the first edition of The Vicenza Symposium, the technical-scientific event organized by IEG in partnership with Legor Group and Progold, which brought together an audience of experts and international goldsmiths in the Basilica Palladiana to discuss the challenges and technological evolutions of jewelry.

