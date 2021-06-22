









The trade fair sector wakes up, with Vicenzaoro ready to return from 10 to 14 September, in attendance. For now, the adhesion of the brands to the main Italian event in the gold and jewelery sector is encouraging: Fope, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Bros Manifatture, Unoaerre, Graziella Group, Chrysos, Karizia, World Diamond Group are among the big names already confirmed, according to what Ieg, the company that organizes the Vicenza event, communicates. Waiting for other jewelry big names to return to occupy the booths of the fair. It should also be remembered that T.Gold (machines and equipment, with the confirmations of Sisma, Legor, Fasti, Ombi, Cimo) and VoVintage (watches and vintage jewelery, open to the public) remain in the program together with Vicenzaoro.

We are confident that in Vicenza we will reap the first fruits of the sacrifices made in this year and a half of restrictions given the good feeling of the market for the Italian product and the willingness of companies to get back into the game to return to business in person and safely.

Stefano de Pascale, director of Confindustria Federorafi

According to the latest sample survey prepared for Federorafi by the Confindustria Moda Study Center, in January-March 2021 24% of the Italian companies interviewed reported an increase in turnover compared to the first quarter of 2020. And the sentiment of the sample sees 25% with a start of recovery already in spring 2021, 39% starting from autumn 2021. About half of the sample (48%) reports a renewed dynamism of foreign markets, United States, France, United Arab Emirates / Qatar on the others.



Other confirmations come from foreign buyers, who are planning their visit to the event. The VBI, Vicenzaoro Buyer Index, which periodically detects the attitudes of a representative panel of global operators, highlights in June that confidence in future business has more than doubled compared to last year. The propensity to participate in the fair in presence from the Middle East and North America, but also from Europe and Italy, is growing at the same pace. According to a survey by Confcommercio Federpreziosi, the participation intentions of retailers and operators are positive: 75% plan to return to the Vicenza pavilions to renew or expand the product range (33.2%), but above all to resume relations direct professionals with suppliers, customers, colleagues (41.7%).