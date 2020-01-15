It’s VicenzaOro January time











VicenzaOro turns on the engines for the January appointment. Here are the changes ♦ ︎

Just as jewelers renew their collections, in the same way those who propose a window to jewels try to offer innovations that may interest companies and the public. For this reason VicenzaOro January promises to get changes that aim to stimulate attention and, above all, to be functional to the product it offers, ie a trade fair. In this case, moreover, for sector operators the attention is double, given that VicenzaOro is combined with T-Gold, the international exhibition for machinery and advanced technologies for jewelery design and manufacturing processes.

Both salons are scheduled from 17 to 22 January. A date chosen by the organizers of Italian Exhibition Group which, on paper, seems propitious, given that Baselworld this year slipped at the beginning of May along with Sihh, an appointment dedicated to high watchmaking. In short, in fact VicenzaOro becomes the largest event in the sector until the beginning of summer. An aspect that suggested the hashtag #primavicenzaoro, a punishment to Swiss rivals. In any case, Ieg now controls in Italy almost all the jewelery-related exhibition activity, with the two VicenzaOro in January and September, Oroarezzo and Gold Italy. Only the Precious World organized at the Tarì of Caserta remains outside.

The combination of business and innovation is inescapable and at every edition our events are enriched. In this case, an appointment from scratch from Vo Vintage, an original exhibition dedicated to vintage watches and jewelery with unique pieces and rarities among the most sought after in the world, an announcement that is liked to the entire market. Lorenzo Cagnoni president of Ieg

VicenzaOro January 2020, in any case, expects about 1,500 exhibitor brands, counting the entire production chain, and their articulation in areas (Icon, Glam, Design Room, Creation, Look, Expression, Evolution) based on positioning and target facilitates the experience of visiting operators, overseas majority buyers, coming from over 120 countries: from the most prestigious boutiques, to malls, from the stores of the great metropolis of the world to retailers.

There will be confirmations and news in the pavilions of the Vicenza Fair. In particular, in the Icon area, which houses the major jewelery brands, the presence of Maison such as Crivelli, Damiani and Roberto Coin, which will presents new collections such as Petals and Rock and Diamonds, is confirmed. High jewelry also with three other famous names of Valenza: Leo Pizzo, Carlo Palmiero and Picchiotti. The presence of Annamaria Cammilli, Fope, Antonini, Mariani, Giovanni Ferraris and the techno-spermimental jewelry of Mattia Cielo is also confirmed.

The novelty, instead, is represented by Gismondi 1754, a historic Genoese brand that debuted on the Stock Exchange on December 18, with the new Dedalo collection. Among the traditional brands of Naples and surroundings, there will be De Simone, and Chantecler. From abroad confirmed the presence of the award-winning Nikos Koulis, from Greece, and of the German fashion house Stenzhorn, while from Australia the pearls of Autore are expected.

The Design Room, the area reserved for trendy designers, also returns in January. In this round it hosts confirmations and new entries: Alessio Boschi, Cedille Paris, Lydia Courteille, Margaritis Lefteris, Mousson Atelier, Netali Nissim, Paolo Costagli New York, Sicis, Tomasz Donocik, Bare Jewelry, DreamBoule Milan and Yeprem.

And the renewal? A novelty, as we have already written on gioiellis.com, will be VicenzaOro Vintage (18-20 January), organized in the foyer of the first floor of the Vicenza Fair, and dedicated to jewelery and watches. Unlike VicenzaOro, the salon dedicated to vintage will be open to enthusiasts, who will be able to see the collections of great collectors like Sandro Fratini and meet experts like Giulio Papi, the world’s most famous watchmaker.

We will be at Vo Vintage to meet a selected and prepared audience. Selling vintage also means selling the history and culture of the object of the era, allowing enthusiasts to discover and relive the taste of the watch of the past, making them fall in love with the story behind it.

Stefano Mazzariol of Vintage Watches

Alongside the Vintage novelty, the focus on sustainability developed and deepened in all its aspects is confirmed in the agenda with Cibjo, as well as in the traditional Digital Talks and in the Gem Talks. Instead, the world of technology goes into the fair: in fact, a hackaton was announced in collaboration with the University of Padua. The word hackton is used to indicate an event involving experts from different fields of computer science: software developers, programmers and graphic designers. In this case it will involve 60 thousand students and researchers called to find business solutions on new ways of wearing a jewel and making packaging. At VicenzaOro the 40 best proposals will come to submit to an advisory board composed of companies and industry players.

What does T-Gold propose?

The international exhibition dedicated to machinery and advanced technologies will extend over 4 thousand square meters dedicated to the major industries in the sector, specializing in jewelery production. The fair offers a complete overview of the sector including shows, seminars and workshops for an increasingly international and heterogeneous market. Around 160 exhibiting companies of the world scenario are planned.











