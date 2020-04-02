VicenzaOro is getting ready for September











VicenzaOro in the post coronavirus era. The Vicenza fair dedicated to jewelry is already thinking about restarting. To launch a signal of vitality, just as all the jewelers and goldsmith workshops are closed for the covid-19, Italian Exhibition Group anticipates the themes of the next appointment (5-9 September).



We are still here, stronger than before. This is the message to be launched at Vicenzaoro September, to start from what we do best: make beautiful things and do them well by combining high craftsmanship with industry and positioning ourselves in the niche of high quality and value that is recognized by all the world.

Licia Mattioli, vice-president of Confindustria, owner of the Maison Mattioli



VicenzaOro 2020 will have as its guiding principle the concept of human touch: creativity and craftsmanship, the human and therefore ethical and sustainable side of industry, the training of human resources and talents, Italian doing, doing style.

As for today, in the particular situation we are experiencing, making predictions is a very difficult task, as Italian entrepreneurs we have an obligation to look ahead with a fighting and positive spirit. With this in mind, and if the indications are confirmed, VOS 2020 is located in a period where in Italy and in several countries – primarily China – we will have already left and therefore an international event such as Vicenza will certify Italy’s renewed desire and ability and the made in Italy jewel to continue to amaze and make consumers around the world dream.

Ivana Ciabatti, president of Confindustria Federorafi



VicenzaOro in September will propose the return of VO Vintage, also open to the public of enthusiasts and with the possibility of purchasing on site for top of the range watches and vintage jewelery. There will be premium independent institutions and brands, realities in the sector, such as the Academy of Fhh (Fondation Haute Horlogerie), Ahci (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants), meetings with the community of the Watches and Passions forum by Bruno Bergamaschi and four new brands the top of the range.



The September appointment confirms, as always, six districts: Icon for Luxury Brands, The Design Room with 12 high jewelery designers from around the world, Look with the fashion offer for contemporary and cosmopolitan mall, department store and concept store, hosts the three special projects The Watch Room (12 brands of contemporary watchmaking), Glamroom (jewelry craftsmen), Fashion Room (fashion jewelry intended for jewelery in non-precious materials), Creation with companies specialized in the production of goldsmiths and jewelery of the highest quality quality that caters to traditional shops, chains and wholesalers, Expression for luxury packaging specialized in the gold sector that caters to retailers and producers, Essence dedicated to gems and diamonds of an infinite variety by type and origin. Finally, Evolution, the technological soul of the event represented in the September edition by T. Evolution, with companies specialized in the design, production and sale of small machinery and tools for the goldsmith sector in collaboration with Afemo (association for jewelry machinery companies), chaired by Gianluigi Barettoni.

Finally, there will be classic appointments, between talk shows and Trendvision.















