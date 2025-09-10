Vicenzaoro Increases Attendance

Final report on the Vicenzaoro September 2025 edition. IEG organizers highlighted a 3% increase in buyers compared to last year’s edition. Despite tariffs, there was an increase in visitors from the United States (+2%), but the United Arab Emirates (21%) stood out. Visitors came from 130 countries, with Spain, France, and Germany representing the largest foreign presences. Visitors from Australia doubled, while those from China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Brazil increased. A completely new figure was the attendance from 15 countries, including Bolivia, Madagascar, Macao, Mozambique, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic. Of the buyers, 605 were hosted thanks to the ITA (Italian Trade Agency) incoming program.

While awaiting the new spaces at Fiera Vicenza, available in 2026, the more than 1,200 exhibitors (60% Italian) from 30 countries settled into the various communities that make up Vicenzaoro September, with attendance sold out despite geopolitical uncertainty. As usual, there was no shortage of educational opportunities for industry professionals, along with the three-day Vicenza Symposium, hosted in the Basilica Palladiana in the city center, where the international scientific community of precious metal processing technologies gathered from 15 countries.



VO Vintage was also a success, with four days dedicated to vintage jewelry and watches. The next event: JGTD-Jewelry, Gems and Technology in Dubai from November 11 to 13. In Italy, the jewelry industry will gather in the production districts for the Valenza Gem Forum in October and for the Italian Jewelry Summit in Arezzo on December 4 and 5. Vicenzaoro January returns to open the international trade fair calendar from January 16 to 20, 2026, and will feature a new event: the announcement of the winners of the first edition of the VO Awards, reserved for designers and exhibiting companies.