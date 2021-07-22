









Vicenzaoro covid-free. The security protocol will allow visitors and buyers to access the Fiera Vicenza pavilions without the nightmare of contagion. Ieg, the company that organizes the event (10-14 September) has defined the anti-contagion measures: Green Pass and Safe Travel. Italian Exhibition Group, had already developed the Safe Business protocol for the first time in Italy, but now it is in line with the new security measures.



To access Vicenzaoro, therefore, the green pass will be required (here the links on how to obtain the green pass ). A measure that, among other things, is also extended to fairs in other sectors. Here, however, the link to learn about the Safe Travel protocol

The goal is to guarantee our exhibitors / visitors covid free pavilions, a place where the only concern of those who access it must be to do business. The request for this measure comes to us strongly from companies, especially multinationals, which intend to guarantee maximum safety for their collaborators who will attend the fairs after the reopening in September. It is no coincidence that the Green Pass is required as a requirement by the vast majority of European trade fair organizers.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Ieg

In terms of safety, a note from Ieg confirms, sharing information to overcome any difficulty in moving around is a precious value to offer to exhibitors and visitors. With this mission, even before in our country, Italian Exhibition Group will offer its foreign guests a new opportunity to learn about the rules on entry and stay in Italy. This will apply even more as the pandemic situation continues to evolve. The information offered derives from the agreement signed with Studio Arletti & Partners, an expert company in international mobility and which has served companies and individuals in the field of posting abroad since 1998, covering all aspects of consultancy relating to global mobility.Furthermore, Ieg undertakes to provide constant information assistance on rules and obligations that international visitors and exhibitors must comply with when entering Italy. A service that concerns the arrival by plane, train, bus or car, which indicates the national provisions and those eventually declined by the local health authorities in the areas where the events are held. Customers will receive information by filling in a form available on the event sites. It will only be necessary to indicate the place of departure, any international stops and place of arrival. The answer will also contain the territorial medical assistance numbers.The system will be updated on a daily basis with respect to any changes in legislation thanks to a pool of professionals specialized in legal disciplines. If Ieg’s customers need further assistance, it will be possible to provide customized services.