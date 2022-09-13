









Everyone happily ever after in Vicenzaoro. Certainly the organizers, that is Italian Exhibition Group, are. And, probably, many exhibitors too, if you consider the numbers. The September edition of the jewelery fair surpassed the pre-covid results: visitors were 10% more than in 2019, with an increase in arrivals from abroad of 20%. Business is likely to have risen as a result. In the final press release at the end of the fair, Ieg released figures that, perhaps, may regret the companies that have decided not to participate. Here are the data, rather comforting for the sector, given that Vicenzaoro is a B2B event, that is, accessible only to operators (and journalists), and the positive comments of the representatives of some of the brands present.

The foreign presence has been excellent for us, both from overseas and from Europe, for potential and new dealers, with quality visits in line with our positioning and with what we are looking for. We also found interest and propensity for the future, all positive notes.



Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi 1754

Over half of the total presences (51%) came from across borders, from 124 different countries. Total media contacts, including those of gioiellis.com, reached 92 million gross, of which 29 million from the foreign press. The views by professional operators of exhibitor profiles on The Jewelery Golden Cloud B2B platform exceeded 125,000. In detail, visitors and buyers came mainly from Spain (7.3%), France (5.5%) and Germany (5.1%). Among non-European countries, the United States (5.7%, Turkey (3.3%), Israel (2.5%) and UAE (2.3%) are in first place. But there was no lack of contributions from India (1, 9%), Mexico, Colombia (both 1%) and Brazil (0.7%).