









Vezzaro, microspheres of gold and silver for jewels that resemble a pavé of diamonds ♦

It is curious that a company that produces delicate gold and silver jewelery has its seat in a street called Old Ferriera. But Vezzaro is not conditioned by the ancient origins of this area of ​​Vicenza, Italy. In the jewelery district in 1989, Pino Vezzaro founded his company that sums up the two faces of jewelery production: the industrial and the craftsmanship. In short, from a craftsman’s shop and has evolved into a wider business. But without losing the roots.



The Maison uses gold and silver, with a workmanship that enhances its features. Knots, lumps, small metal pearls, braids, woven fabrics are the raw material of the Vezzaro collections, on some occasions with some precious stones and precious stones. And to remember about its link with the history of Venetian city, it is inspited to the monumental architecture in some of its jewels, as in the Cupole collection.The style of the company comes from the research of the founder, Pino Vezzaro, who uses microspheres in gold or silver that, with a special process, seems it like small diamonds pavé. The wires of diamond microspheres were the basis for the first jewels. The next step was to wrap the threads around a sphere, to get an effect that is reminiscent of diamond pavé. After repeated attempts, Vezzaro has developed an original technique called VezzaroLighting, a laborious and precise manual process that makes extensive use of laser technology. You can see the result in the images.













