Veronica Caffarelli, Italian but not only











Craftsmanship made in Italy, global fantasy: Veronica Caffarelli is a designer who uses colors, techniques and materials born in Europe, Latin America and Asia. In particular, she became an expert in the use of lacquer, a typical material used in China and Japan. The result is European design jewelry, but with an exotic nuance at the same time.



Veronica began her career at the International Koefia fashion and costume academy in Rome. She worked for an Italian high fashion brand, thanks to which she traveled a lot. She entered the world of jewelry in 2009, when she moved to Argentina. In Buenos Aires he graduated from Maria De Medici’s school of contemporary jewelery and attended the goldsmith’s studio of the master Jorge Castanon and the designer Fabiana Gadano. Also in the Argentine capital he attended the Japanese lacquer seminar 1 and 2 with Francine Schloeth. When she returned to Italy, she created the Veronica Caffarelli Gioielli brand. Here is her job. Giulia Netrese















