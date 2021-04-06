Vennari, high jewelery in Florence











Vennari Gioielli, high jewelery, lots of luxury and lots of privacy in the center of Florence ♦

Vennari Gioielli, high jewelery in Florence. But without attracting attention: it is located in the ancient tower of via Tornabuoni, in the heart of the Tuscan city. In short, a place rich in history. Yet, still, it describes itself as a high jewelery brand that has made itself known through a long history of family goldsmith tradition. In addition to Florence, it is based in the center of Milan, as well as shops in other countries: certainly two in Russia, in Sochi and Krasnodar.



In short, there is little information surrounding this jewelry founded by Domenico Vennari and his wife Candida, and now carried on by his daughter Giulia, with an experience in the world of dance behind her. “The know-how left by the father and supported by the unmistakable taste of the mother in designing jewels, creates with Vennari a common thread that keeps spontaneity and lightness first, so that the jewel and the wearer become one”, you can read on the website. In any case, despite the homeopathic rarefaction of information, jewels are to be emphasized: large stones, high jewelery, goldsmith skills. And a lot of privacy. Federico Graglia