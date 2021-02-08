Venice transformed into high jewelry by Chanel











High jewelery among the canals, the luxurious palaces, the evocative views of Venice. Chanel has decided to transform the myth of the most famous lagoon city in the world into a collection that includes 70 pieces. The collection is called Escale à Venise and the Italian city was chosen not only for its beauty, the uniqueness of its architecture and the atmosphere that reigns in the alleys, but also because it was loved by Mademoiselle Coco, the founder of the Parisian Maison. Coco Chanel discovered Venice in 1920, after the accidental death of her great love, Boy Capel. The great French designer was fascinated, like many others, by the beauty of the city and now, 80 years later, Patrice Leguéreau, director of the jewelry creation studio, has revived those emotions through jewels.



And it is not the first time, because Chanel was already get an allusion to Venice with the Sous le signe du lion collection in 2013. Architecture and the typical elements of the city, such as the colored striped poles that serve to moor gondolas and boats, become high jewelry. In the collection, as in the Cathedral of San Marco, there are also oriental suggestions, the result of the trade of the ancient Venetians across the Adriatic Sea. As in the case of the Camélia Byzantin plastron, with yellow sapphires surrounding a flower with gemstone petals. Other jewels, on the other hand, seem to allude to the golden age of the Venetian eighteenth century. There is also the silhouette of the lion symbol of the city, made up of diamonds.

















