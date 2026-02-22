Gold and craftsmanship in keeping with jewelry tradition for this Veneto brand.

The Italian district of Vicenza is home to a significant portion of the jewelry industry. One of the companies that has been in business for over half a century is Veneroso, founded by Giuseppe Veneroso and now led by his son Diego. Over the years, it has acquired a solid reputation among gold jewelry producers, and its work is recognized in Italy and abroad. This is also thanks to its ability to adapt to changing customer tastes over time and its ability to offer pieces suited to the jewelry market, as well as a clear identity and recognizable style.



A constantly growing turnover and an increasingly consolidated and recognized presence in international markets testify to the success of the brand, which the company describes as the result of experimentation and innovation, alongside practices rooted in traditional craftsmanship. Handmade is not seen as a legacy of the past, but as a genuine added value, capable of communicating with the present. Veneroso Gioielli’s aesthetic code straddles the line between fine goldsmithing and bolder design, generating growing public curiosity and strong expectations for each new collection.

