Vanryck’s Parisian minimalism











A designer with a name of Portuguese origin, Lise Ferreira, for the Nordic design of Vanryck, who however is a Parisian Maison. From this mix comes the simple and clean, yet elegant style of the brand that focuses on lightness, with some additions of modern flair. Vanryck’s jewels are in gold and diamonds, but without emphasis on the preciousness of metal and stones. The accent is, however, on the minimalist geometry that fits well with the sophisticated taste of Parisian women.



Lise Ferreira, on the other hand, was born and raised in Paris, where she studied Fine Arts, and she knows the taste of women in the French capital well, although she cares about remembering her family origins in the Portuguese Algarve. Why, then, does your brand have such a Nordic name? Here is the explanation: Vanryck is a nickname for her husband and comes from the North of France. The designer’s first jewels are from the nineties, but today Vanryck is a consolidated company, which sells its jewels all over the world.

















