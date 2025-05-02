A collection featuring a rare concentration of works by Van Cleef & Arpels: this is the heart of the Magnificent Jewels auction that will be held live on June 17 at Christie’s Rockefeller Center in New York. The sale is titled Color and Ingenuity: The Collection of Lucille Coleman and includes a collection of exceptional jewels from one of New York’s most beloved philanthropists. Lucille Coleman, who passed away in 2024, was a prized figure in New York high society, wife of real estate entrepreneur Milton Coleman. The jewelry collection features a rare concentration of works by Van Cleef & Arpels. It is one of the most significant groups of jewels made with the Mystery-Set technique ever to appear at auction, an iconic innovation of the maison.

Leading the collection is a Van Cleef & Arpels mystery-set ruby ​​and diamond brooch (estimate $400,000-$600,000), along with a Van Cleef & Arpels mystery-set diamond ring (estimate $800,000-$1,200,000). The mystery-setting technique, patented in 1933, is a hallmark of Van Cleef & Arpels craftsmanship. It involves meticulously cutting each gemstone, usually rubies, sapphires, emeralds or diamonds, and setting it in invisible gold guides, preserving the flawless brilliance of the design, without visible prongs to hold the gems in place. It requires great skill and time to complete. Lucille Coleman has devoted her life to numerous charitable initiatives, most notably through her ongoing support of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, which has named a residential skyscraper in her honor on 72nd Street and 1st Avenue. In recognition of Ms. Coleman’s generosity, the seller’s proceeds will benefit her chosen institutions.

Lucille Coleman’s lifelong passion was to help others. She was a dedicated supporter of prestigious New York institutions, including New York-Presbyterian Medical Center, which brought healing and strength to so many. It is our privilege to honor and continue her legacy of philanthropy.

Marc Porter, Chairman of Christie’s Americas It is a true honor to see Ms. Coleman’s stunning jewelry collection offered by Christie’s, a collection I have had the privilege of helping to build over three decades. Ms. Coleman often described her style as classic with a twist, and her stunning collection, primarily Van Cleef & Arpels, embodies that perfectly. Clip earrings and brooches were among her most-worn pieces; she said they completed a look without ever drawing too much attention. I am immensely pleased to see this deeply personal and carefully curated collection now shared with the world.

Additional offerings from the collection will be sold in conjunction with Important Watches, Jewels Online and Watches Online: The New York Edit, which will be held alongside Magnificent Jewels during New York Luxury Week. A sculpture by Fernando Botero from Ms. Coleman’s fine art collection will also be presented at Christie’s during the fall sales season.