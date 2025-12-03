Milan Jewelry Auction for Pandolfini: Van Cleef & Arpels and Bulgari Star at the Sale.

Pandolfini’s latest Milanese auction achieved a total of €3.7 million, a 221% increase over estimates and 90% of the lots sold. This brings the total jewelry turnover for 2025 to €7.35 million. Van Cleef & Arpels jewels were at the center of the sale, particularly a three-strand diamond necklace and an 8.20-carat emerald pendant surrounded by diamonds. The necklace, which can be separated, features a detachable pendant that can be transformed into a brooch and ring. It surpassed its high estimate, reaching €170,100, while a pair of earrings with central cabochon emeralds totaling approximately 28 carats, flanked by diamonds from the same brand, sold for €144,900. A yellow gold set with aquamarine and diamonds, comprising a brooch, pair of earrings, a bracelet, and a ring, also proved successful at Van Cleef & Arpels, selling for €100,800.

Bulgari, one of the most sought-after brands thanks to the high number of pieces sold, also attracted interest. The Tubogas necklace from the Monete collection, composed of three strands of yellow and white gold with a coin depicting Alexander the Great at the center, found a buyer for €138,600. Diamonds were also sought after at auction: a floral en tremblant brooch with diamonds sold for €119,700. A 5.05-carat marquise-cut diamond solitaire, also by Bulgari, sold for €70,560. Several Bulgari jewels from the 1970s were highly sought after. In particular, a band bracelet with turquoise, colored stones, and diamonds sold for €42,840, a turquoise and diamond brooch went for €37,800, and a gold bracelet embellished with emeralds, coral, and diamonds sold for €35,280.



Among designer jewelry, Cartier also performed well with a yellow gold and diamond Double Heart choker (€36,540) and Tiffany & Co. with the rare Domino bracelet in gold, black jade, and mother-of-pearl (€18,900). Among vintage jewels, diamonds stood out with a trilogy ring (€52,920), a solitaire ring (€37,800), and a contrarié ring (€32,280).

