Van Cleef & Arpels opens two new boutiques in Capri and Florence. The French Maison of the Richemont group has already been present in Milan since 2009 and in Rome since 2015 and is now targeting two other locations with high tourist intensity. The first is a seasonal boutique open from April 15 to October 31 in Via Camerelle in Capri. For the occasion, Van Cleef & Arpels has imagined a garden that expresses its poetic vision of nature, a source of inspiration dear to the Maison. From this idea comes an idyllic interpretation that recreates the charm of a greenhouse. The interior of the boutique, characterized by sinuous shapes and delicate shades, invites customers to discover the universe of the Maison in an atmosphere of harmony and serenity.



In Florence, however, the boutique is destined to remain. It is located in Via de’ Tornabuoni, a few steps from Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Strozzi. The store occupies a space of over 260 square meters distributed on two levels. Inside, the Art Deco-inspired furnishings are characterized by the green hues of the decorative panels. The volumes and objects placed on the bookcases retrace the history of the Maison, since its foundation in 1906, thus allowing visitors to discover its universe. The furnishings include oak parquet and marble for the staircase, which leads visitors to the second floor of the boutique. The Maison’s distinctive materials and colors harmonize with the black lacquered wood and green quartz, creating a fluid transition between the two floors. The spaces dedicated to private consultations are furnished with elegant and welcoming armchairs and sofas.

