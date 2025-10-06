Collana Chantilly Zip, 1952, in oro, platino, diamanti
Collana Chantilly Zip, 1952, in oro, platino, diamanti

Van Cleef & Arpels in 250 Masterpieces

A major exhibition dedicated to Van Cleef & Arpels is in Tokyo.

The symbol of the Far East meets one of the symbols of the Deep West: a noble Japanese family and Van Cleef & Arpels. An unexpected liaison that is now revived in a major exhibition in Tokyo: Timeless Art Deco with Van Cleef & Arpels High Jewelry (until January 18th at the Tokyo Metropolitan Teien Art Museum). It also marks a closing of the circle, a story that began with the Asaka princes, who visited Paris in 1925 for the Exposition International des Arts Décoratif. An experience that inspired a renovation of the home, in an Art Deco style, the building that now houses the museum where the exhibition is being held.

Braccialetto con fiori intrecciati, rose rosse e bianche, 1924, platino, smeraldi, rubini, onice, diamanti gialli, collezione Van Cleef & Arpels
Bracelet with intertwined flowers, red and white roses, 1924, platinum, emeralds, rubies, onyx, yellow diamonds, Van Cleef & Arpels collection

The princely residence, remodeled according to the dictates of the new Parisian style, then the pinnacle of modernity, seems the perfect space to showcase the array of 250 historic pieces from the equally historic Parisian Maison. The jewels are part of the Van Cleef & Arpels Heritage Collection, the historical archive that bears witness to the French brand’s goldsmithing virtuosity. The marriage between Van Cleef & Arpels and Art Deco is inseparable, as are certain techniques such as Secret Setting or Serti Mystérieux, a system for setting small precious stones without revealing metal prongs, an invention that boasts (so to speak) countless attempts at imitation.
Spilla in platino e diamanti, 1927. Può essere utilizzata anche per choker, collane o bracciale
Platinum and diamond brooch, 1927. Can also be worn as a choker, necklace, or bracelet/caption]
Many of the pieces on display have exceptional value not only financially but also historically for the applied arts. The poster, for example, highlights the diamond, ruby, and emerald bracelet with a floral design of intertwined red and white roses. Not to mention another of Van Cleef & Arpels’s inventions, the zip necklace, or transformable jewels, like the platinum and diamond brooch that can be worn as a choker, necklace pendant, or bracelet.
[caption id="attachment_138801" align="aligncenter" width="709"]Spilla a forma di rosa, 1925, platino, smeraldi, rubini, onice, diamanti, collezione Van Cleef & Arpels Rose-shaped brooch, 1925, platinum, emeralds, rubies, onyx, diamonds, Van Cleef & Arpels collection

Long necklace 1924 platinum emeralds rubies sapphires onyx enamel diamonds Van Cleef Arpels Collection
Long necklace, 1924, platinum, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, onyx, enamel, diamonds, Van Cleef & Arpels collection
Collare, 1929, in platino, smeraldi, diamanti. Collezione Van Cleef & Arpels
Necklace, 1929, platinum, emeralds, diamonds. Van Cleef & Arpels collection

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana a più fili in giada antica, corallo e ambra in oro 18 carati
Previous Story

Giulia Colussi, magical jewels

Latest from news