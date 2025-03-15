Tari Design School students will be able to participate in two training seminars held by Affide experts. The first is entitled Fundamentals for the appraisal of jewelry and watches (12 hours), to provide a basic knowledge of technical terminology, current regulations and the evaluation criteria of precious metals. The second seminar is Introduction to the techniques of appraisal of jewelry and watches (30 hours): a course that addresses key topics such as the identification of noble metals, diamond analysis and the classification of watches. The theoretical lessons are integrated with practical sessions with specialized tools.



The collaboration between Affide (Dorotheum group), a company specialized in the sector of precious metal auctions and pawn credit, and the Tarì Design School aims to offer students who aspire to enter the field of precious metals a new opportunity to acquire practical and theoretical knowledge directly from professionals in the sector. The collaboration between Affide and Tarì Design School was born in a context in which the goldsmith sector is constantly looking for specialized professionals, essential to guarantee excellence in the evaluation and trade of precious metals. The employment rate of students who complete their studies at Tads, in fact, exceeds 90%.



“The collaboration with one of the most important training schools in the sector, at a national and European level, promotes a constant comparison between the academic and professional worlds”, comments Pierfrancesco Velletrani, Director of Estimate at Affide. “We are extremely proud to be able to promote the collaboration with Affide which fits perfectly into the activity of valorizing talents and creating prestigious job opportunities. Enriching our professional paths with training aimed at the evaluation of precious metals enhances the outgoing profiles by opening them up to possible job opportunities in similar contexts”, comments Salvatore Massa, director of Tarì Design School.