Valentine’s Day with 2Jewels











Valentine’s Day 2021: it’s already time to think about the gift for the party of lovers. As always, jewelry brands focus heavily on February 14, a day often accompanied by a small or large testimony of the couple’s affection. One of the first brands to offer bijoux linked to Valentine’s Day is 2Jewels, a label designed for the very young from Milanese Mabina Gioielli.



For Valentine’s Day 2Jewels offers necklaces, bracelets and earrings in steel with a touch of red, which are part of the Queen of Hearts Collection. The shape is the usual one of a heart, in this case a little elongated and three-dimensional. The pendant has a profile decorated with red enamel and with a crystal set in steel. The price of the choker with a 45 cm chain is within the reach of any pocket (25 euros), for the 80 cm long double necklace in which the heart doubles in two dimensions it goes up to 36 euros. The bracelet costs 32 euros and the hook earrings 29 euros.

















