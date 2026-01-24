Silver or gold-plated necklaces from PdPaola, featuring initial pendants and a cursive style for Valentine’s Day.

New jewelry for Valentine’s Day from PdPaola. The Spanish brand is launching new necklaces featuring Signature initials for Valentine’s Day. The jewelry is developed around the concept of “The Love Letter Reborn,” the return of love messages written as they once were, on paper. For this reason, the Valentine’s Day collection features a new variation of alphabet letters, inspired by a different type of lettering, almost like handwriting. The necklaces are crafted from 925 sterling silver in a natural finish or 18-karat gold plating, with the addition of a cubic zirconia crystal.



Signature initial necklaces feature fluid, wavy silhouettes: they can be a gift, but also a reminder of a name you don’t want to forget, or a special dedication.

