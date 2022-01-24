









Love is in color, while loneliness is in black and white. Perhaps for this reason, the Venetian brand Sara Loren offers a palette of shades to celebrate the day dedicated to love: Valentine’s Day. For February 14, the day that celebrates Cupid’s feats, in fact, the Maison proposes the jewels of the Smalti collection, which use color to distinguish earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings: from orange, to green, to blue to red, each jewel is made with different shades of shades.



The jewels of Sara Loren’s Smalti collection are all made of enamelled bronze. The color is applied by hand according to the ancient Italian goldsmith art with hot painting and lapping (mechanical operation that is performed on a metal, ceramic or glass surface, to make the surface smoother). The result is jewels with a warm and enveloping color. And above all, they are jewels that stand out from all the others.