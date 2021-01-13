Valentine’s Day Earrings with Marie Mas











Red is the color of passion and, by logical consequence, it is also the color of Valentine’s Day, the feast of lovers. A day that is also the jewelers’ festival, because giving a ring or earrings is an increasingly widespread sign of affection. Here, then, are special editions in view of February 14th. The French Maison Marie Mas, for example, for Valentine’s Day has prepared a series of four non-traditional earrings, to be worn separately or together, made of 18-carat rose gold and with a row of rubies with different shades of red set. The shape of the jewels is sinuous and anatomically follows the profile of the ears.



As part of the commitment to sustainability and conscious manufacturing, the limited edition earrings are available for pre-order. To receive the jewel in time for Valentine’s Day, pre-orders must be made by January 25th. But it is likely that whoever receives the gift will appreciate them even after that date.

















