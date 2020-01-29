Valentine’s Day Call Angels with Roberto Giannotti











Love is protected by angels according to Roberto Giannotti. The Neapolitan designer based in the Tarì of Marcianise (Caserta) offers his most successful collection for Valentine’s Day: Chiama Angeli (Call Angels). The collection is inspired by the figure of the angel who, in the Catholic religion, spiritually watches over every believer. But, at the same time, it is the jewels are also an angelic reference to the reasons of the heart.



The collection is made with the use of white and red cubic zirconia, in a pavé from which the shape of the heart emerges, or with Swarovski crystals. The jingle of silver pendants, available in two sizes, reminds us of hearts and angels. In one model, the sphere that makes up the pendant of the necklace can be opened to be transformed into a small casket. In addition to the necklaces, the collection includes a ring and several bracelets. A gold Chiama Angeli pendant is also available with a price that rises to 220 euros, compared to an average for bracelets and glue of around 85 euros.















