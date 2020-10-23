Valentina Laganà, colors and geometries











The modern bijoux by Valentina Laganà, the colors of Sicily in modern design ♦

Silver, copper and bronze. It seems to list the metals used at dawn of human history. But they are also elements used by Valentina Laganà, jewelery designer, who prefers to be considered an artist of objects to wear.

Born and raised in Palermo, she moved to Florence to study goldsmiths. Since 2004 she has moved to Turin, where she works today. Behind her there is a 25 year career: unique items to wear, that she designs and realizes herself. In short, a craftsman looking for his own way. Like many creators who have moved to some point in their lives elsewhere, Valentina Lagana has not forgotten her origins and relives a bit of Sicily in her jewelery: majolica, flowers, fish, birds, sea colors and the figs of India find an application in its collections.



But the tune with traditional Sicily, that of Commissioner Montalbano, is limited to the name of a collection, Taormina. Valentina Laganà’s jewelery collections are, in fact, the farther away from the folklore you can imagine. They are modern, geometric jewels, and if you do not know the origin and the spirit of the author, you would say they are very Nordic. The collections are divided into six thematic lines, enamelled copper, multiple stranded wires, hammered silver, oxidized copper and elastic fabric. Prices: on average Valentina Laganà’s jewelery is between 80 and 140 euros. Lavinia Andorno















