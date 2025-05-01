Valentina Ferragni Studio presents a new collection of piercings: six jewels available in gold and silver variants. The design of the bijoux designed by the influencer-designer is minimalist. The cubic zirconia crystals are set in the metal to add a touch of light. The line of bijoux follows the usual iconic standards, with piercings in the shape of a moon, star, circle and lotus, a shape that consists of three marquise-cut cubic zirconia crystals positioned like petals. The bijoux are made of silver, in the natural color, or in a gold-plated variant.



The line of piercings joins the Sogni d’oro, The Key of Love, Netali Nissim X VFS and Must-Have collections of the Milanese brand, to which is added the line of Uali mono earrings in the shape of the letter V, which combine silver with baths in different colors.

