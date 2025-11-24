A new line of jewelry by Valentina Ferragni: necklace, earrings, ring, and bracelet.

Valentina Ferragni Studio presents Infinite, a new collection featuring the color gold. The jewelry features a very soft design, all curves and accentuated lines. The material used is brass or silver (unspecified) with a yellow gold finish (unspecified carats). The necklace is priced at €290, including a thank you card from the designer.



The necklace is also the collection’s highlight, along with the ring, which features the same sinuous curves and generous volumes, the ear cuff, and the bracelet, all in the same style. Then there’s Uali, a pair of earrings named after the nickname Valentina Ferragni has always been known by her close friends. This three-band earring also features a line of cubic zirconia crystals.

