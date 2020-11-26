Argento, , Orecchini, vetrina — November 26, 2020 at 4:00 am

Valentina Ferragni’s first jewels were a success




Valentina Ferragni‘s jewels have sold like hot cakes. The designer, sister of the even more famous influencer Chiara Ferragni, made her debut in the world of jewelry only a couple of months ago with her namesake brand Valentina Ferragni Studio. But the social notoriety has rewarded the initiative, for now limited to the Uali collection, the name of a line of modular earrings: that is, they can be joined together to form a chain. Even the price, not high but not cheap (120 euros the most expensive single earring), has held back sales, all via e-commerce.

Mono orecchino in argento 925, con placcatura in oro giallo 24 carati, pavé di zirconia cubica
Mono orecchino in argento 925, con placcatura in
oro giallo 24 carati, pavé di zirconia cubica

The earrings are made of silver, in some cases 24 karat gold plated with the addition of cubic zirconia or a colored surface. Many models sold out in a short time. The Uali Gold variant ended just one week after opening and, after being restocked, went out of stock again after just one day. A result that many jewelry companies envy. The sales of the jewels take place through the brand’s website.
Orecchini della collezione Uali in argento, placcatura oro e colore lilla
Orecchini della collezione Uali in argento, placcatura oro e colore lilla

Orecchini della collezione Uali in argento, placcatura oro e colore blu
Orecchini della collezione Uali in argento, placcatura oro e colore blu

Orecchino in argento placcato rodio
Orecchino in argento placcato rodio







