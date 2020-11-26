Valentina Ferragni’s first jewels were a success











Valentina Ferragni‘s jewels have sold like hot cakes. The designer, sister of the even more famous influencer Chiara Ferragni, made her debut in the world of jewelry only a couple of months ago with her namesake brand Valentina Ferragni Studio. But the social notoriety has rewarded the initiative, for now limited to the Uali collection, the name of a line of modular earrings: that is, they can be joined together to form a chain. Even the price, not high but not cheap (120 euros the most expensive single earring), has held back sales, all via e-commerce.



The earrings are made of silver, in some cases 24 karat gold plated with the addition of cubic zirconia or a colored surface. Many models sold out in a short time. The Uali Gold variant ended just one week after opening and, after being restocked, went out of stock again after just one day. A result that many jewelry companies envy. The sales of the jewels take place through the brand’s website.

















