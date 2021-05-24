









Unoaerre is the member number 23 of the Goldsmiths’ Club, an association that brings together some of the major companies in the sector.

We are very proud to rejoin the Club. Unoaerre was in fact at the origins of the Club as a founding member more than 40 years ago. We fully share the Club’s values ​​and its strategy, especially with regard to sustainability, innovation and communication. We are confident that it will be a very fruitful collaboration.

Cristina Squarcialupi, President of Unoaerre

Unoaerre was founded in 1926 by Leopoldo Gori and Carlo Zucchi, and is one of the leading companies in the world specialized in the production, distribution and export of jewelery products, with distribution in over 40 countries and direct branches in France and Japan. In particular, in Italy the Tuscan company is the leading brand in the wedding ring market (over 70%) with over 6,000 points of sale served and a network of about one hundred distributors and agents.Since 2013 Unoaerre has been part of the largest Italian integrated goldsmith group.