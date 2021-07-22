









Two special pieces for special occasions. Recarlo, alongside its collections dedicated to weddings, engagements and anniversaries, adds two jewels that are at the top of the production of the Maison of Valenza. The first is the necklace that is part of the iconic Anniversary collection, the most representative of the Recarlo style. The necklace is characterized by an ergonomic design that opens at the front, which culminates in a double row of brilliant cut diamonds that give grace and movement to the jewel. A jewel that, thanks to its sinuous shape underlined by the cascade of diamonds, is designed to enhance the wearer’s décolleté.



The other special piece, on the other hand, is a solitaire ring from the Maria Teresa collection. The jewel is the result of the search for a ring with a strong personality. It is made only with diamonds of over 0.50 carats: an original ring made even more precious by the alternation of taper cut diamonds, ie trapezoidal, and baguette. The solitaire enriches the Maria Teresa collection, which includes rings, bracelets and light points, and becomes the most precious piece.