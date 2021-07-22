ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — July 22, 2021 at 4:00 am

Two special jewels by Recarlo




Two special pieces for special occasions. Recarlo, alongside its collections dedicated to weddings, engagements and anniversaries, adds two jewels that are at the top of the production of the Maison of Valenza. The first is the necklace that is part of the iconic Anniversary collection, the most representative of the Recarlo style. The necklace is characterized by an ergonomic design that opens at the front, which culminates in a double row of brilliant cut diamonds that give grace and movement to the jewel. A jewel that, thanks to its sinuous shape underlined by the cascade of diamonds, is designed to enhance the wearer’s décolleté.

Collana Anniversary
Collana Anniversary

The other special piece, on the other hand, is a solitaire ring from the Maria Teresa collection. The jewel is the result of the search for a ring with a strong personality. It is made only with diamonds of over 0.50 carats: an original ring made even more precious by the alternation of taper cut diamonds, ie trapezoidal, and baguette. The solitaire enriches the Maria Teresa collection, which includes rings, bracelets and light points, and becomes the most precious piece.
Anello della collezione Maria Teresa
Anello della collezione Maria Teresa

Recarlo, solitario Maria Teresa

Anello solitario della collezione Maria Teresa
Anello solitario della collezione Maria Teresa
Bracciale tennis della collezione Maria Teresa
Bracciale tennis della collezione Maria Teresa

Orecchini della collezione Maria Teresa
Orecchini della collezione Maria Teresa







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *