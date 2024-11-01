Two new Grand Seiko watches, in a revival operation. The two new models are inspired by the timepiece that debuted in 1968, the 45GS, a watch that arrived just a year after the legendary 44GS, synonymous with the Grand Seiko Style. The 45GS, compared to its predecessor, presented a development in terms of stability and performance thanks to the brand’s first manually wound Hi-Beat movement, Caliber 4520. Today, the Japanese brand presents two re-editions of the 45GS, one in stainless steel and the other in 18K yellow gold, which are inspired by the two original versions of 1968.



The watches’ cases have the characteristic profile characterized by sharp lines, mirror-polished flat surfaces, and curved sides, with a design that enhances the interplay of light and shadow, a central element of the Grand Seiko design grammar since its inception in 1967 with the 44GS. The dial colors and lettering are almost identical to the originals. At 12 o’clock are the Seiko letters, which recall the vintage character of the original lettering. At 6 o’clock are the letters GS and Hi-Beat, the number 36,000, which indicates the high frequency of the movement, and the Daini Seikosha factory logo, which refers to the birthplace of the original 45GS.



The watches are powered by Caliber 9SA4, Grand Seiko’s latest manual-winding hi-beat mechanical movement. Just like Caliber 4520, the new 9SA4 was designed with the goal of high stability and precision, beating ten beats per second. It has a power reserve of 80 hours when fully wound, thanks to Grand Seiko’s efficient double impulse escapement and two barrels. Caliber 9SA4 was designed to achieve the ultimate performance in high-frequency mechanical watchmaking; The movement has also been designed with special attention to the tactile, auditory and visual sensations experienced during manual winding, to create an ideal experience for the watch owner.



The movement’s click, the part that holds the ratchet wheel to prevent the mainspring from unwinding, and the click spring have been adapted to refine the feel and sound. Unlike the original 45GS which had a solid case back, the two re-editions feature a sapphire crystal case back that allows the bird’s beak motion of the click to be appreciated, as well as the beauty of the movement’s finishing during the manual winding process.

Both watches are available in limited editions. The yellow gold version is exclusive to Grand Seiko boutiques, while the stainless steel version is available at Grand Seiko boutiques and select authorized retailers worldwide.

