Two more fruits by Les Georgettes











Summer, the season in which fruit has its moment of glory. Also in the world of bijoux: Les Georgettes by Altesse, Made in France jewelery and accessories brand, introduces Tutti Frutti, the third drop of the SS 20 Jungle Graphic collection. The journey into the customizable jungle of Les Georgettes by Altesse began with Sauvage Pop bringing Les Georgettes Lovers into an animal world full of colors and graphic elements.



Then, it was the turn of Exotic Jungle, of floral inspiration. For the summer, the French brand presented Bananas and Limonade. The first is available as a bracelet in pink, yellow and silver gold finishes. Bananas are naturally combined with a colored leather band. Limonade is a manchette characterized by small woven lemons, also this with the reversible and interchangeable leather band. Prices: a complete bracelet (jewel with leather) costs from 79 to 119 euros according to the measurements.

















