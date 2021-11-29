









Tenthousandthings, many things together. Or, rather, many jewels created by a pair of designers Ron Anderson and David Rees, who unlike many of their colleagues are self-taught and have experience in fashion retailing behind them. Putting the clothes aside, they created Tenthousandthings and opened a workshop in central New York City, in Greenwich Village, to create anchors, bracelets, necklaces and earrings in silver and gold, along with semi-precious stones and natural pearls. The inspiration is largely directed to the natural world.



They also opened a stone carving workshop in Jaipur (India) where the two designers work with local artisans and create their shapes, some new, others traditional, completely by hand. The processing of the jewels, on the other hand, takes place in the New York laboratory, in the back of the store. The style of the jewelry is modern and traditional at the same time, with rings that often adopt cabochon-set stones, especially opals.