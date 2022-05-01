









Two matching gold colors. The idea of ​​jewelry using different shades of the precious metal is a classic. But, of course, new ideas can also be found in tradition. And that’s what Fope did with the new jewels of the Essentials collection, a line of gold rings and earrings designed around the iconic twentieth century sweater. It is a collection that the Venetian brand offers as a transversal solution, that is, with jewels that can be combined with any other collection of the brand.



As in the other jewels of the Maison, at the center there is the concept of flexibility, which remains the protagonist thanks to rings available in three thicknesses and proposed in the Flex’it version and to an innovative design of teardrop earrings that perfectly maintains the shape with its tiny gold springs hidden in the weave. The novelty for 2022, however, is the pairing on the same jewel between white and yellow gold, or pink in different combinations. The jewels, in this case, are divided in half between the two shades of color, while in the earrings there are also details in pavé diamonds.