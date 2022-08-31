









They are black, American, young, actress: Pandora chooses two girls in the name of politically correct as the face for her communication, a particularly sensitive aspect in the United States. The two girls chosen are Thuso Mbedu and Dominique Fishback. At one time they would have been defined as testimonials, but now they are qualified as muses, a word that in Greek mythology defines goddesses of dance, song and sound, generically invoked by poets (do you think will they really inspire the designers?). The presentation of the two young actresses coincides with the launch of the new advertising campaign, Wearing Occasions.



We understand each other. We know what it means to be young black girls in show business, which involves being direct and supporting your ideas at any cost.

Dominique Fishback

Thuso played a role in the TV series The Underground Railroad in 2021, thanks to which she received the Independent Spirit and Gotham Independent film awards. Dominique had a role in the film Judas and the Black Messiah, with which she earned a nomination for the Bafta (British Oscars).

Friendships are extremely important to me because I care a lot about my loved ones… My friends make me more responsible, they are my biggest supporters and for me they represent a safe place where I can be myself.

Thuso Mbedu

On the occasion of the new Wearing Occasions campaign, the Danish company has also introduced new jewels to the Pandora Moments collection, including rings, bracelets, earrings and charms that can be assembled.