The Florentine Maison has won the VO Award for High-End Jewellery and the Centurion Excellence in Design Award.

Cammilli Firenze has won two major international awards for excellence in fine jewelry and design innovation. In January, the Florentine Maison received the VO Award for High-End Jewelry at Vicenzaoro for its iconic Hypnose Ring, and in February, the Centurion Excellence in Design Award for its Firenze Ring.

These two awards represent two fundamental values ​​for us. On the one hand, our expertise in fine jewelry, a field in which we are increasingly specializing to offer truly impactful creations. On the other, the originality of our design, made possible by the special lost-wax casting technique, which allows us to craft each piece as a true work of art.

Riccardo Renai, CEO of Cammilli Firenze



The Hypnose Galaxy Ring is inspired by the beauty of the Florentine Renaissance and the sinuous movement of waves, captivating with its enveloping and sculptural forms. Cammilli’s iconic 18-karat gold tones intertwine in harmonious balance, enhanced by a refined pavé of natural diamonds. Available in monochromatic versions or in combinations of three different gold tones, as well as in variations embellished with pavé diamonds, Hypnose fully expresses the Maison’s goldsmithing expertise, telling a story of eternal and timeless beauty.



The Firenze Galaxy ring is part of the Firenze collection and was created as an emblem of the sculptural approach to jewelry creation that has always distinguished the brand, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary celebrated in 2023. The Firenze Collection continues its development in 2026 with new creations characterized by a simple, contemporary aesthetic and a strong sculptural identity. Each design reinterprets the collection’s iconic volumes and multiple finishes and is offered in seven different variations, ranging from the iconic satin finish with Galaxy diamond pavé to the most precious versions entirely in pavé.

