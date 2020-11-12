Tuum on a spiritual journey











Jewels on a spiritual journey. This is the meaning of Itinere, a word that in Latin means path, passage. And that is also the name of a new collection by Tuum, an Italian company that has achieved strong sales thanks to the combination of jewelry and spirituality or, better, Christianity. Itinere, the company explains, represents our successes, but also our defeats. In short, life seen as a more or less obstacle course. The collection consists of band rings, with a large embossed M and religious figures carved on the metal. The rings are offered in silver, at a minimum price of 195 euros, up to the 18-karat gold version with the addition of diamonds at 3,450 euros.



Tuum, a jewelry company based in San Giustino, in the province of Perugia, is just over ten years old. The idea of ​​proposing jewels related to spirituality has been successful and today the collections are distributed in a thousand points of sale: rings, bracelets and necklaces, are always offered with a religious theme, even with the most popular Christian prayers engraved, such as the Father Ours and Ave Maria, or the Seven Gifts of the Holy Spirit. In short, a small miracle in the world of jewelry.

















