What is the state of health of the Italian jewelry industry? The answer comes from the ninth edition of the joint Club degli Orafi Italia-Intesa Sanpaolo survey, presented at Vicenzaoro. The answer is that the sector isn’t feeling too good. In fact, it’s downright feverish. After a first quarter of 2025 that continued to grow (+2.1%), turnover in the gold and costume jewelry sector in Italy fell sharply (-7.2%). On average, the decline in the first six months was -2.7%. Mr. Trump’s tariffs aren’t the only explanation. The slowdown is also linked to the decline in gold jewelry exports: €5.2 billion, a 16.8% reduction in value and 19.4% in quantity.

The reason for this U-turn is the return to normality of trade flows to Turkey, which in recent years had imported significantly more jewelry and semi-finished products to offset domestic fiscal policy. Excluding this anomalous export, excluding Turkey, exports would have recorded a 2% growth in value and remained stable in quantity.

However, the slowdown in consumption due to the high prices of raw materials must also be taken into account, with gold rising by approximately 35% since the beginning of 2025 due to the shocks to international markets triggered by the White House, as well as silver by over 40% and platinum by 55% (considering prices in US dollars; in euros the percentages are lower due to the simultaneous devaluation of the US currency).

The result is that only one in four jewelry operators expects revenue growth in 2025, even though those indicating growth in investments are increasing: at the end of 2024, the percentage was 21%, while in the latest survey it rose to 30%. The explanation is that investments can be a response to the current competitive environment, which requires a high level of adaptability and strategic rethinking, including for repositioning in international markets.

The survey of operators also highlights challenges related to demand trends and raw material costs, cited by more than half of the sample. Also of concern are the lower presence of high-spending consumers (38%) and the introduction of tariffs, cited by more than one in five companies. Italy, however, remains the leading exporter of gold jewelry in Europe, with a share of over 50% of total exports from the EU27. Between 2019 and 2024, the increase was 19%, higher than that of main competitors such as Switzerland (3%), Turkey (13%), and France (1%). Good results were achieved in several markets (in addition to the strong increase in Turkey), such as the United Arab Emirates (8%), the United States (12%), and Ireland (45%), although there was less diversification of outlet markets.

The problem, if any, is sales to the United States, which account for a 13% share, followed by India (24%) and France (16%). Tariffs could now have a negative impact on exports.

What strategies are jewelry manufacturers and retailers adopting? According to the survey by Club degli Orafi Italia and Intesa Sanpaolo, 30% of the sample indicated a high level of interest in starting new businesses, with particular interest in e-commerce (44%) and participation in trade fairs (44%), particularly evident among micro-small businesses, which reported interest in one in two cases. The appeal of Western European markets is also growing, with 48% of the sample indicating they are the most interested in boosting internationalization, followed by the United States (39%). Furthermore, tariff restrictions are driving companies to seek new customers in other markets (38%).