









Bracelets and new modular elements in the Trollbeads summer collection ♦ ︎

All at sea, all on the beach, all with jewels suitable for the season. Companies that offer jewelry with seasonal collections do not miss out on the summer. It is precisely when the clothes become light, or almost completely disappear, that the worn jewels can be seen more. In the case of Trollbeads, a Danish Maison born near the sea, here is the collection dedicated to the summer and, in particular, to the sea.



And, if anyone had doubts, the bracelets and modular elements of the collection are inspired by the sea waves. The new collection introduces five new beads and a silver clasp. There are seashells, tides and seaweeds to feel comfortable even on the beach. And, of course, to wear when the holidays are over, so as not to lose the memory of the hours spent at the beach. Three shades of the modular elements to add to the bracelets: blue, yellow and an octopus violet.