









The colorful gems of Trimoro jewels: a brand grew in Thailand, but born in France.

The streets of the jewelry are endless. Some, however, go in Thailand: the country called the Kingdom of gems, has long been a crossroads for those who trade in precious stones, but also for those who make jewelry in unknown laboratories. Jewelry, then, that often bear the signature of some Western Maison. It is no coincidence, for example, that Trimoro, based in Bangkok, was founded 25 years ago in Paris by Robert Braun, an expert on precious stones. It is a manufacturer that produces jewelry on behalf of third parties.

Under his leadership the business has grown to evolve into a company that manufactures designer jewelry, based in the Asian country, thanks to the work of 180 highly skilled craftsmen. The Trimoro guide is, however, remained mostly French, with a team of experts with training between Gia and Place Vendôme. Gold, platinum and large colored stones are the main dishes of its menu. But more than open boutiques around the world, the company produces for others, or sells through online channels. Take a look at his catalog, in short, it is almost like peeking into someone else’s house. It can be indiscreet, but fun.













