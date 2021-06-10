ANELLI, bracciale, vetrina — June 10, 2021 at 4:50 am

Traveling with Yael Designs




A very personal design that of Yehouda Saketkhou and his San Francisco-based Yael Design. Starting from the name, a tribute to the disabled sister ♦

His name is Yehouda Saketkhou, and he grew up in Iran and France, but after has passionate San Francisco with Yael Designs. He make jewelry very colorful, very select, very expensive. They are one of kind pieces, in which the main material are the stones, often bold colors: blue, pink, red. The designer has the jewel in the blood: was born into a family of jewelers, he started as an apprentice in the jewelry of his uncle after his family moved to California.

Anelli di Yael Design
The name of the House is a tribute to her sister Yael, who is disabled, who encouraged Yehouda with cutting photos with her favorite jewels. He could not resist, and was inspired by artists, more than others brand of the industry: Jar, Salvador Dali and the eccentric Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi. “I create jewelry that warm the hearts of those who wear them,” he says. Since Yehouda loves to travel, he explains that his jewelry is often inspired by the architecture that meets in her move from one point to another of the world, from the Philippines to Columbia. And travel seems to be fruitful: the handmade creations of Yael have already won numerous awards. Lavinia Andorno

Anello in oro bianco, smeraldo di 2,17 carati taglio rosa, diamanti, smeraldi
Orecchini in oro bianco e smeraldi
Bracciale, pezzo unico, in oro rosa con opali etiopi e acquamarina
Orecchini con zirconi blu e zaffiri rosa e gialli
Anello in oro rosa con rubino, diamanti, madreperla
Anello con pietra luna di 32 carati, spinelli rosa e diamanti
Bracciale con opali, spinelli e diamanti
