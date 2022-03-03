









Ah, travel. After the limitations imposed by the pandemic, he returns some freedom. But there are those who are afraid of the unknowns hidden in travel. The solution is there, let it be said with a smile on your face, and it is an amulet. If, then, the lucky charm is combined with exotic locations, the journey will be even more peaceful. Now, then, there is an entire collection of jewels, Amuleti of Nanis, which is inspired by far and fascinating places. The Amuleti collection is the novelty for spring 2022 conceived by the founder and designer of the brand, Laura Bicego.



The collection includes pendants in 18k gold, diamonds and natural stones which are available in three sizes. The pendants, in fact, are combined with colored silk laces and can be used as necklaces or bracelets. Alternatively, the pendants can be used together with delicate gold chains decorated with a boule made with one of the natural stones of the collection. Amuleti uses the shape of Nanis cherries, that is, pendants with round cut stone, in a colorful and casual key. They are available in pairs or individually. There are, of course, also rings, available in different sizes.

The collection uses different natural stones: aquamarine, green and orange aventurine and moonstone. Each stone is inspired by particular places. The orange aventurine recalls Petra, the surprising city in Jordan that was also the set of the film Raiders of the Lost Ark. The green aventurine, on the other hand, is an allusion to the jungle of the Amazon. Moonstone amulets, on the other hand, were born as a reference to the expanses of the New Mexico desert. The Azure amulets, on the other hand, are reminiscent of the Saline of Camargue, in France. In short, you can wear a little world tour.