









It is not true that start-ups are born only in the world of technology. This is testified by the birth of Tot-em, founded in Spain by the idea of ​​two young people: Javier Jimenez Rueda and Javier Pérez Arranza, today Ceo and co-founders. The brand, which in the meantime has crossed the border and has also arrived in Italy, was a way for the two university students to build a link with their respective families. Tired of chatting, they realized that they were excited to hear the voices of family members. The idea was to transfer the voice to a metal support.



The name Tot-em refers, instead, to the Native Americans, who carved the Totems on the trunks of trees to represent the values ​​of the individual and the tribe to which they belong. The idea of ​​Tot-em is to customize each jewel with the graphic sign of one’s own voice, sound waves, or of another person, a process that takes place using software. But other signs can also be engraved, such as the star map relating to a particular place and time, for example a birth. The support can be simple steel, or silver, gold and even wood.The prices are very affordable: the collection consists of black, red or camel leather bracelets (37 euros), total silver (55 euros), total gold (65 euros) or in the version with silver or gold medal and colored cord. (49 and 59 euros) or the Frames bracelet with silver or gold charms (80 and 109 euros).