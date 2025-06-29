Tissot Seastar introduces a 38 mm chronograph inspired by the Seastar’s past. Since its debut in 1952, the Seastar has reflected Tissot’s pursuit of performance. This new wave of models offers six interpretations of the Seastar. The first begins with a vertically brushed silver and white gradient dial in a steel case paired with a white silicone strap, a composition that refracts the light. The second adds contrast to the collection, pairing a brushed petrol green dial with an all-rose gold PVD case and a matching petrol green silicone strap, in a play of tones and temperatures. Two all-black PVD versions follow, one in silicone, the other in steel. The final two models are in steel. One pairs with a brushed black dial, while the other adds yellow gold PVD accents to the bracelet for a two-tone interpretation.



The new 38 mm quartz chronograph condenses the essence of watersports functionality into a new format. Crafted from steel and water resistant to 30 bar (300 m/1,000 ft), it is ready to take on both the pace of daily life and the moments spent outdoors. Its Swiss quartz chronograph movement is housed in a unidirectional watersports-grade bezel, with a screw-down crown and case back for added protection. Subdials provide balance and control, while luminescent hands and indexes remain visible even when the light begins to fade. Designed for those who move like the water, calmly on the surface and powerfully beneath, and who are never afraid to go deeper.



