Tiffany’s 10 less expensive necklaces











The ten Tiffany necklaces that cost less or, if you prefer, cheaper. It starts from 60 euros … ♦ ︎

You can buy a Tiffany necklace, in a Tiffany store, for only 60 euros. Maybe you do not know it, but you can. Tiffany’s jewels can cost tens of thousands of euros or dollars but, of course, it’s the most expensive jewelry. Indeed, high jewelry. For other jewelry in gold and precious stones, for example a white gold ring with diamond, the classic solitaire, you’ll have to be willing to shell out a few thousand euros or dollars. But to get a genuine Tiffany necklace, it is enough to have a very low amount available. Mind you: do not believe that with a few tens of euros or dollars you can buy who knows what. But if you are a fan of the most famous American jewelery brand (led by an Italian manager, Alessandro Bogliolo), you can set foot in a store, or buy online very cheap necklaces.



Let’s face it now: I’m in silver. And it should be noted that those really inexpensive, from 60 euros, are simple chains and that’s it. In short, they are always by Tiffany, but certainly they are not very different from other jewels of the same type. Enough, however, add something more and the style of Tiffany will be visible. For example, with the necklaces signed by Elsa Peretti for Tiffany, or those with the classic medal with the words Return to Tiffany. For you we have selected the ten cheaper necklaces (plus a very exspensive one). Prices updated at the end of December 2019. Lavinia Andorno

70 euro

160

170

180

190

210















