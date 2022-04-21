alta gioielleria, ANELLI, COLLANE, Tiffany, vetrina — April 21, 2022 at 5:00 pm

Tiffany’s Botanica worn by Gal Gadot




Botany is the science that studies plants. But also the new high jewelry collection by Tiffany. Botanica is the name of the Blue Book 2022 line, which brings together the high jewelery works of the American Maison that is part of the LVMH group. As always, Tiffany has studied exceptional jewels, which this year are presented in combination with the idea of ​​flowering, the luxuriant growth of vegetables in a rich greenhouse that houses precious stones. The company has decided to serialize the collection (we show some pieces here), and for the advertising launch it has enlisted Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model.

Gal Gadot indossa bracciale, anello e orecchini della collezione Botanica di Tiffany
Gal Gadot indossa bracciale, anello e orecchini della collezione Botanica di Tiffany

Gal Gadot is more than a House Ambassador. She represents the natural charm, pure sophistication and sense of modernity typical of the Blue Book collection. We are thrilled that you are the face of the new Botanica campaign.
Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication of Tiffany & Co

Alexandre Arnault
Alexandre Arnault

The images, of course, feature Gal Gadot wearing jewelry from the Blue Book collection, including a diamond necklace inspired by a special flower, the dandelion (the one commonly found in meadows in spring), which can transform into five unique designs, as well as an orchid-shaped brooch, also transformable, and a necklace with diamonds and sapphires that resembles a thistle. The one with Gal Gadot represents the Maison’s first campaign with the actress. In addition to the new Blue Book jewelry, Gal Gadot also wears many of Jean Schlumberger’s masterpieces from the Botanica collection, including the famous Bird on a Rock brooch and the Fleurage bracelet. The bracelet is based on a sketch that Jean Schlumberger had considered for the legendary Tiffany Diamond.
Gal Gadot con una spilla a forma di orchidea della collezione Botanica
Gal Gadot con una spilla a forma di orchidea della collezione Botanica

Gal Gadot indossa orecchini e collana con diamanti e zaffiri che ricorda un cardo
Gal Gadot indossa orecchini e collana con diamanti e zaffiri che ricorda un cardo

Orecchini con diamanti e tanzanite
Orecchini con diamanti e tanzanite
Orecchini con diamanti
Orecchini con diamanti
Collier in oro diamanti, morganite
Collier in oro diamanti, morganite
Collana con diamanti e smeraldo
Collana con diamanti e smeraldo
Bracciale a motivo floreale della collezione Botanica
Bracciale a motivo floreale della collezione Botanica

Anello in oro giallo, diamanti e rubino cabochon
Anello in oro giallo, diamanti e rubino cabochon







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *