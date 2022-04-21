









Botany is the science that studies plants. But also the new high jewelry collection by Tiffany. Botanica is the name of the Blue Book 2022 line, which brings together the high jewelery works of the American Maison that is part of the LVMH group. As always, Tiffany has studied exceptional jewels, which this year are presented in combination with the idea of ​​flowering, the luxuriant growth of vegetables in a rich greenhouse that houses precious stones. The company has decided to serialize the collection (we show some pieces here), and for the advertising launch it has enlisted Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model.



Gal Gadot is more than a House Ambassador. She represents the natural charm, pure sophistication and sense of modernity typical of the Blue Book collection. We are thrilled that you are the face of the new Botanica campaign.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication of Tiffany & Co

The images, of course, feature Gal Gadot wearing jewelry from the Blue Book collection, including a diamond necklace inspired by a special flower, the dandelion (the one commonly found in meadows in spring), which can transform into five unique designs, as well as an orchid-shaped brooch, also transformable, and a necklace with diamonds and sapphires that resembles a thistle. The one with Gal Gadot represents the Maison’s first campaign with the actress. In addition to the new Blue Book jewelry, Gal Gadot also wears many of Jean Schlumberger’s masterpieces from the Botanica collection, including the famous Bird on a Rock brooch and the Fleurage bracelet. The bracelet is based on a sketch that Jean Schlumberger had considered for the legendary Tiffany Diamond.