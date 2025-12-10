The Tiffany store on Via Montenapoleone has been named World’s Most Beautiful Emporium 2025.

The Tiffany store on Via Montenapoleone, Milan, has been named World’s Most Beautiful Emporium 2025, the highest honor bestowed by the Prix Versailles, a global architecture and design competition. The store is located inside Palazzo Taverna, a historic neoclassical building constructed in 1835 and one of the finest aristocratic residences on Via Montenapoleone. The façade is characterized by arched windows created by the legendary Murano glassmaker Venini.



Recreated from an original design by Gio Ponti, these lunettes feature a complex shape reminiscent of the iconic stained glass windows of Louis Comfort Tiffany. The façade also includes windows freely inspired by Michelangelo Pistoletto, demonstrating the Maison’s connection to the world of art and celebrating Milan as a cultural and artistic hub. The store boasts over 1,200 square meters, Tiffany’s largest in Europe. The interiors were designed by architect Peter Marino. A selection of works by established artists, including Michelangelo Pistoletto, Urs Fischer, Daniel Arsham, and Julian Schnabel, are also on display. Upon entering, guests are greeted by Michelangelo Pistoletto’s “Color and Light” and marble walls in warm beige and pink tones.



Visitors will, of course, find the Maison’s most iconic collections, including Lock by Tiffany, HardWear by Tiffany, T by Tiffany, and Knot by Tiffany, as well as a space dedicated to Elsa Peretti. The High Jewelry section features the most prestigious creations, displayed in frosted glass cases. The adjacent private suite hosts “Tiffanies & Tiffany,” a commissioned work by Urs Fischer, which explores the connection between women and the art of fine jewelry. The heart of the store is a skylight and an all-glass structural staircase conceived by Peter Marino and designed by Hugh Dutton. The second floor hosts the All About Love area, which features the iconic Tiffany Setting engagement ring, while the top floor features two private salons, each uniquely designed, for an intimate and personalized shopping experience.

