Tiffany renews the Atlas collection with an X











Tiffany renews one of its most famous collections, Atlas. An X has been added to the new line. It is called, in fact, Atlas X. The collection is inspired by the graphic motif of the Roman numerals that mark the hours of Tiffany’s Atlas watch, which dates back to 1853 and is now on the facade of our flagship store on Fifth Avenue, New York. With a lace of irony, Tiffany also suggests that the new Atlas X creations, with clean and essential lines, also serve as a reminder to make good use of time. A fun warning for a company that, as often happens in the world of jewelry, defines the style of its jewels as timeless.



Within Atlas X, however, there are three different motifs: Closed, X and Open. In the Closed and Open styles, the knife-edge profiles, a Tiffany code since the introduction of the Tiffany Setting engagement ring in 1886, are pushed to an enlarged scale with a strong visual impact. The engraved Roman numerals create sharp reflections and shadows that emphasize the silhouettes. Style X features crisscross elements in a very modern way on earrings and pendants. Within the range of Closed, Open and X styles, small diamond recesses are also provided. A bangle and ring from the Atlas X line are paved with diamonds set in a honeycomb pattern that maximizes the appearance of the stones and limits the presence of metal.

















