Tiffany relaunches the Bird on a Rock

Bird on a Rock is one of Tiffany’s most famous pieces, created by Jean Schlumberger in 1965. The piece has been reimagined over the years in numerous variations. Now, Tiffany & Co. is relaunching it with a new campaign dedicated to the high jewelry and fine jewelry collection of the same name. The reinterpretation of the original piece is by Chief Artistic Officer Nathalie Verdeille and includes two new fine jewelry expressions and two new high jewelry sets. In line with the high jewelry campaign presented earlier this year with Blue Book, the new campaign highlights the new designs alongside creations from the Sixteen Stone collection. Both collections celebrate the heritage of the American fashion house. The campaign stars actress Zhang Ziyi, a Tiffany Ambassador, and model Abby Champion.

Tiffany High Jewelry ring in gold, turquoise, diamonds, and rubies

The shots were shot by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Katie Burnett. The campaign includes a series of videos celebrating both the legendary legacy and evolution of Bird on a Rock. The series is divided into three chapters: the first explores the Maison’s enduring fascination with wildlife and its iconography; the second offers a poetic vision of the inspiring moment, Jean Schlumberger’s creation.

Tiffany High Jewelry earrings with tanzanites and diamonds

The Bird on a Rock collection reinterprets the original brooch through high jewelry sets and a new line of fine jewelry featuring two motifs: one figurative and one abstract. The figurative motifs are crafted in platinum and gold with gemstones. The abstract Wings motif is inspired by flight, with sculpted, symbolic forms evoking the movement of feathers. The two new high jewelry sets pay homage to Tiffany & Co.’s prestigious gemological heritage, one featuring tanzanite and the other turquoise.

Tiffany Bird on a Rock High Jewelry brooch with turquoise and diamonds
Bird on a Rock High Jewelry necklace with turquoise and diamonds
Bird on a Rock Fine Jewelry line, gold and diamond ring
Bird on a Rock Fine Jewelry ring
Bird on a Rock Fine Jewelry earrings

